U.S. Sailor Missing In Sea Near Japan

PHILIPPINE SEA -- Right now, U.S. Navy and Japanese ships and aircraft are searching for a U.S. Sailor from the USS Shiloh who went missing while the ship was conducting routine operations. It was located about 180 miles east of Okinawa, June 8.



Sailors aboard the USS Shiloh reported a man overboard at approximately 9:30 p.m. JST.



Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from the USS Shiloh, USS McCampbell, and USS Ronald Reagan, as well as a Maritime Patrol Aircraft, are conducting an airborne search while Shiloh, McCampbell, Reagan, USS John S. McCain, and Japanese Coast Guard Ship Kudaka conduct a surface search.

The Sailor's name is being withheld while the search is ongoing.