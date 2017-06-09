UN Warns, ISIS Using 100,000 Girls and Boys as Human Shields in Mosul

ISIS is slaughtering people as they flee the besieged city of Mosul, Iraq.

According to a United Nations report, at least some 231 civilians have been killed since May 26.

Among those dead are many children.

"Children's lives are on the line," says Peter Hawkins, the UNICEF representative in Iraq. "Children are experiencing and witnessing terrible violence that no human being should ever witness. In some cases, they have been forced to participate in the fighting and violence."

At least 200,000 civilians are believed to be trapped in Mosul's Old City.

To make matters more dire, UNICEF says ISIS militants are using children as human shields against Iraqi and coalition forces.

UNICEF: We are receiving alarming reports of fleeing civilians, including children, being killed in west #Mosul | https://t.co/v8uJPVpXPN pic.twitter.com/uE6RvojvT1 — Unicef UK Media (@Unicefuk_media) June 6, 2017

"An estimated 100,000 girls and boys remain in extremely dangerous conditions in the old city and other areas of west Mosul," Hawkins said in a statement. "Many are caught in the crossfire, and hospitals and other medical facilities have reportedly come under attack."

The heavy fighting comes almost eight months into the offensive to try and recapture Iraq's second largest city from ISIS control.

"Our units are advancing very rapidly, but sometimes we have to slow down because of the civilians," said Qassem Nazal al-Maliki, a division commander in Iraq's Army. "Our goal is to liberate the people before the land. So we are trying to free them first and then advance."

But that's easier said than done when many civilians have found themselves caught in the crossfire, with Iraqi artillery and coalition air strikes on one side, and Islamic militants determined to use them as human shields or punish them for leaving on the other.

Riyadh Abdullah said he and his family, along with about 200 neighbors, had decided to leave their homes last week after days of heavy shelling.

"We started to walk and suddenly there was shooting by snipers," says Abdallah who was shot in the leg.

He remained on the ground, bleeding, for a day and a night.

"I was calling out but nobody came to help me," Abdallah said. "I stayed there for a night like this."

The following day he says he found a cell phone on the ground next to a woman who had died the previous day.

"I found a mobile phone on the ground near one of the dead bodies. I grabbed the phone, called my uncle and he came and saved me."

Iraq's government says the liberation of Mosul is finally getting close to the end.

"This battle, in which Iraqi military spared no efforts, has entered its final phase and less than 10 percent of west bank of Mosul await to be recaptured," said Saad al-Hadithi, spokesperson for Iraq's prime minister. "In fact, we can declare the victory of Mosul liberation very soon."

Still, as the casualties mount, the UN is urging all sides to protect innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

"As the fighting continues, UNICEF calls on all parties in west Mosul to protect children and keep them out of harm's way at all times, in line with their obligations under humanitarian law," Hawkins said. "Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure including hospitals, clinics, schools, homes and water systems should stop immediately."