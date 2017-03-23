Aggressive New U.S. Approach Paying Off in War on ISIS

A more aggressive approach to fighting ISIS seems to be paying off.

The United States airlifted Arab Syrian rebels and Kurds into the terrorist group's stronghold city Raqqa, which is their headquarters or "capital."

It signals a move by the Trump administration to become more involved in the conflict, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it's working.

"Hard-fought victories in Iraq and Syria have swung the momentum in our coalition's favor," Tillerson says.

Tillerson met with that 68-nation coalition Wednesday in Washington. He says it carried out more than 19,000 targeted strikes, freeing cities in Iraq and Syria.

The latest report by the State Department shows 62 percent of the territory once controlled by ISIS in Iraq is now free, and 30 percent in Syria.

Meanwhile, new concerns are being raised about some of the refugees fleeing the ISIS war zone.

During more than a year of vetting, Australia denied 500 Syrian refugees entry into the country for security reasons.

Australia's immigration and border protection minister says Wednesday's deadly attack near Britain's parliament is evidence that his country made the right decision to use caution when admitting refugees from Syria.

Australia says that during that period of vetting, the country did allow 12,000 refugees from the Middle East.