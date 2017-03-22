BIZARRE: In North Korean Anti-Christian Ballet, Priest Attacks Boy and Mom

A bizarre piece of anti-Christian propaganda broadcast on North Korean state TV features a theatrical ballet in which a sinister Catholic priest terrorizes a mother and her child.

from Scottish Catholic Observer

The video was first posted on the website Reddit by a user who said that he recorded the footage from a 'hacked feed' he found online.

It shows the priest in a black robe with a large oversized crucifix around his neck, chasing and trying to harm a mother and boy.

Christians in North Korea are being enslaved, tortured and killed at an alarming rate under Kim Jong-Un's leadership, according to a Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

In the report called "Total Denial: Violations of Freedom of Religion or Belief in North Korea," CSW said freedom of religion "is largely non-existent."

Open Doors estimates that at least 25 percent of Christians in the dictatorship are interned in labor camps.

The North Korean regime estimates there are about 13,000 Christians in the country, but Christian leaders believe the number to be higher.

Cornerstone Ministries International told Christian Today the number could be as high as 200,000 to 300,000.