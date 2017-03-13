German Courts Echo Nazi Past

A court in the German city of Wuppertal and a regional court have both found that three Muslims who set fire to a Jewish synagogue did so as an act of political protest and therefore could not be convicted of anti-Semitism.

The court agreed with the defense argument that the fire was a protest against Israel's actions in the Gaza War.

Professor Alan Dershowitz blasted the decision.

"The idea that attacking a synagogue can be justified as an anti-Israel political protest rather than anti-Jewish hate act, is as absurd as saying that Kristallnacht was merely a protest against poor service by Jewish store owners," The Huffington Post reported he said.

The same court is reported to have twice dismissed charges against a group of local Muslim radicals who patrol the streets as "Sharia Police," warning citizens not to break Islamic law.

The NPD, which has been described by intelligence services as racist and anti-Semitic, uses some of the same language and policies as the Third Reich.