London Attacker a 'Soldier of the Islamic State,' Eight Others Arrested

New information has been revealed on the terror attack that killed an American and several others in London.

The suspect has been identified as Khalid Masood, age 52, born in Britain. ISIS called Masood "a soldier of the Islamic State." Police in the U.K. have arrested eight people in connection with the Westminster Bridge attack.

After ISIS claimed responsibility, British Prime Minister Theresa May declared her country is fearless.

"We are not afraid. And our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism," May told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Surveillance video caught Masood driving a car across the crowded bridge, plowing through pedestrians before smashing into a railing outside Parliament. He then ran from his car, and was shot and killed by police.

Authorities say Masood had a long criminal history. However, police say those crimes were not terrorism-related.

British authorities had investigated him for extremism in the past, but he was not currently on a terrorism watch list.

Police arrested five men and three women on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts in connection to the attack.

Meanwhile, people in London honored those who lost their lives, including Keith Palmer, the 48-year-old police officer stabbed by the attacker.

"(He was) doing a job he loved and protecting our city, protecting Parliament," said Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London.

They also paid tribute to Kurt Cochran of Utah, who was celebrating his silver wedding anniversary with his wife Melissa in Europe.

"The only word I can really describe it as is surreal," said Nate Kizerian, a friend of Kurt. "One thing I could say about Kurt and his legacy though is he, he did live his dream."

The threat level in the United Kingdom remains at "severe." That means a terrorist attack is "highly likely" to happen.

Meanwhile, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has sent a disaster response team of chaplains to London to minister to survivors of the attack.