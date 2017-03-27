London Islamic Terrorist Binged on Drugs and Sex

We now know much more about the killer behind last week's terror attack in London.

British-born Adrian Russell Ajao, also known as Adrian Elms, converted to Islam and changed his name to Khalid Masood. He'd been on the radar of police for a decade but was considered a low risk.

Masood had a troubled personal life. Friends said he sometimes binged on crack cocaine, ecstasy, and prostitutes for several days.

He once stabbed a man in the face.

But at a hotel south of London where Masood spent his last night, fellow guests saw no accomplices or any sign of trouble.

Businessman Michael Peterson was surprised, saying Masood seemed "articulate, polite, presentable, and the guy is on his way to commit mass murder?"

New video shows Masood on the ground after he killed three pedestrians and fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot. He later died.

Officials say Masood sent an encrypted message on the smartphone app WhatsApp just minutes before the attack. British security services want the popular messaging service to provide them the message.

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the inability for authorities to read Masood's last instant message was "completely unacceptable."

"There should be no place for terrorists to hide. We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp – and there are plenty of others like that – don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," she added.

"It used to be that people would steam-open envelopes, or just listen in on phones, when they wanted to find out what people were doing, legally, through (a warrant). But on this situation we need to make sure that our intelligence services have the ability to get into situations like encrypted WhatsApp," Rudd said.

Over the weekend, tourists returned to the scene of the attack on Westminster bridge.

American tourist Rebecca Paul said, "I'm not concerned at all. There's a lot of police presence around the area and I thought it was important to come down and pay my respects to the people that were lost."

The British government has now posted special forces at a secret location in the London to respond to future terror attacks.

New fencing has been installed at Buckingham Palace, and even members of Parliament will get anti-terrorist training.