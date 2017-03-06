North Korea Test Fires 4 Banned Ballistic Missiles

North Korea fired four banned ballistic missiles Monday morning that could potentially reach the United States, the first such challenge to the Trump administration.

According to media reports, the missiles were launched from a known site on North Korea's west coast near the border with China. The missiles reportedly flew more than 600 miles across the country and landed in the Sea of Japan.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff released a statement following this latest provocation, saying they're analyzing the type and flight range of the missiles, and it would take them time to come up with a final analysis.

Following the launch, South Korea's security council met to decide how to respond to the missile tests.