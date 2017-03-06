Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageWorldNews
CBNNews.com
Breaking News

North Korea Test Fires 4 Banned Ballistic Missiles

03-06-2017

North Korea fired four banned ballistic missiles Monday morning that could potentially reach the United States, the first such challenge to the Trump administration.

According to media reports, the missiles were launched from a known site on North Korea's west coast near the border with China. The missiles reportedly flew more than 600 miles across the country and landed in the Sea of Japan.  

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff released a statement following this latest provocation, saying they're analyzing the type and flight range of the missiles, and it would take them time to come up with a final analysis.

Following the launch, South Korea's security council met to decide how to respond to the missile tests. 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles