Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageWorldNews
CBNNews.com

New Terror Fears Spark Electronic Gadget Ban for Mideast Flights

03-21-2017
macbookipadiphoneas

A terror threat could be behind a temporary ban on most electronic devices for flights into the United States from eight Middle Eastern countries.

The international restrictions apply to flights from Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Cairo, Egypt; Istanbul, Turkey; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Experts suggest intelligence agencies must know of a plot in the works.

There could be concern about inadequate passenger screening or even conspiracies involving insiders - airport or airline employees - in some countries, according to Brian Jenkins, an aviation-security expert at the Rand Corp.

And officials confirm the decision was prompted by "evaluated intelligence" about ongoing potential threats to airplanes bound for the United States.

Last year a terrorist used a laptop to blow a hole in a jet taking off from Somalia.  

Travelers will only be allowed to carry cellphones and smartphones in carry-on bags, but laptops, tablets, and other devices have been banned.

The ban takes effect just before Wednesday's meeting of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group in Washington.

A number of top Arab officials are expected to attend the State Department gathering. It was unclear whether their travel plans were related to any increased worry about security threats.

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles