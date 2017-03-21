New Terror Fears Spark Electronic Gadget Ban for Mideast Flights

A terror threat could be behind a temporary ban on most electronic devices for flights into the United States from eight Middle Eastern countries.

The international restrictions apply to flights from Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Cairo, Egypt; Istanbul, Turkey; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Experts suggest intelligence agencies must know of a plot in the works.

There could be concern about inadequate passenger screening or even conspiracies involving insiders - airport or airline employees - in some countries, according to Brian Jenkins, an aviation-security expert at the Rand Corp.

And officials confirm the decision was prompted by "evaluated intelligence" about ongoing potential threats to airplanes bound for the United States.

Last year a terrorist used a laptop to blow a hole in a jet taking off from Somalia.

Travelers will only be allowed to carry cellphones and smartphones in carry-on bags, but laptops, tablets, and other devices have been banned.

The ban takes effect just before Wednesday's meeting of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group in Washington.

A number of top Arab officials are expected to attend the State Department gathering. It was unclear whether their travel plans were related to any increased worry about security threats.