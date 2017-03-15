SHOCK: Abortion Activists Carry Out Mock Abortion on Virgin Mary

Feminists performed a mock abortion on a woman dressed as the Virgin Mary outside a cathedral in Argentina.

It happened on International Women's Day, LifeSite News reports.

The shocking act is captured in a photo published in a Tweet. It shows a woman dressed to resemble the mother of Jesus Christ, with her fist held high and a smile on her face while what appears to be blood and body parts flow from her body. She is also wearing a rosary around her neck.

Several women around her wearing pink hats appear to be facilitating the fake abortion.

If you wish to see the image, you can click here. WARNING: The image is graphic.

Father Frank Pavone of Priests for Life said the act reveals that the most radical supporters of abortion, "hate the church, and they literally want to abort Jesus off the face of the earth in every manifestation of His presence today."

March for Life President Jeane Mancini said the grotesque protest shows "that we have our work cut out for us. It is symbolic of the painful confusion in our culture regarding the inherent dignity and vocation of woman. In particular, it shows a deep misunderstanding and lack of appreciation that a woman's capacity for motherhood is a beautiful gift to be treasured, not a liability and not a right either."

"Thankfully Mary, mother of Jesus, was courageous despite her difficult circumstance and said yes to motherhood and the miracle of life," she said.