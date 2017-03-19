Turkey Threatens to Send  Europe 15k Refugees Every Month

Turkish leaders threaten to "blow" Europe's mind by sending over 15,000 refugees a month.

The comments come at a time of increased tensions after the Netherlands and Germany recently blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in Europe before Turkish President Recep Erdogan's referendum vote to gain more power.

The diplomatic escalation threatens a deal Ankara and Brussels made a year ago meant to slow down the flow of immigrants from Turkey into Europe. Now, Turkey threatens to rip up the deal and flood Europe with thousands of refugees into the continent each month.

"If you want, we could open the way for 15,000 refugees that we don't send each month and blow the mind (of Europe)," Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a speech last week.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has already said Turkey was no longer readmitting migrants who crossed into Greece.

Turkey's threats don't stop there. Erdogan told migrants to have as many children as possible to 'get revenge' on the West.

"Make not three, but five children," he said. "Because you are the future of Europe."

Despite the threats, the European Union says it still expects Turkey to continue upholding the deal they made a year ago to slow down the influx of migrants.