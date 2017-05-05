'Most Beautiful Sight I Have Ever Seen': Surfer Rescued, Adrift for 32 Hours

What do you do after more than 24 hours at sea, adrift on your surfboard, with no hope for rescue?

Rescued Scottish surfer Matthew Bryce told the BBC that he believed he would not survive a second night in the water and had "made himself at peace" with the likely possibility of death.

The 23-year-old headed out Sunday morning to the western coast of the Kintyre peninsula in Scotland, an area recommended for "very experienced" surfers with its pounding Atlantic breakers. Bryce planned to spend about four hours in the ocean. Instead, he spent 32 hours adrift at sea, fighting for his life.

The day quickly turned into a desperate struggle as tides and winds carried Bryce out to sea and he began to panic. "The wind and water was just relentless," he told the BBC.

At one point, Bryce was able to get back within about a mile of land, only to be carried out again as the tide changed direction.

He shouted out to nearby fishing boats but no one heard and they sailed off.

Bryce describes deep fear the first night. He was "almost convinced" he was going to die. "It was incredibly lonely and quiet because there was just nothing, just waves," he said.

After seeing ships he decided to paddle and get in a shipping lane in the hopes of being seen but by daylight, he was starting to pass out and fall off his board.

As the second night approached he became resigned to the idea of death. "I knew I wasn't going to make another night so I was watching the sunset," he said.

At that point, he spotted a helicopter overhead and his hopes rose dramatically. He jumped off his board and began waving it over his head. The helicopter then passed him and he thought all hope was lost, only to watch it turn around.

"When I saw them turn it was indescribable," he said, "These guys were the most beautiful sight I have ever seen. I owe them my life."

Unbeknownst to Bryce, the Scottish police and coast guard had launched a large-scale search earlier in the day. His parents had spent the day watching the water, praying for a miracle for their son.

"We tried to keep strong," said John Bryce, "but it was just getting harder and harder."

The coast guard picked Bryce up at about 7:30 Monday night.

Bryce is recovering at the Ulster Hospital.

