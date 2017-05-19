American ISIS Fighter Calls for Attacks on U.S.

ISIS has released a new video featuring an American fighter named Abu Hamza al-Amriki who urges terror attacks by Muslims on U.S. soil and displays an impressive array of weaponry, including drones and rovers.



"Liberate yourself from hellfire by killing a kafir (non-Mulim)," al-Amriki says.

He called on terrorist sympathizers in the U.S. to use knives or vehicles to wage jihad inside the U.S.

The video includes photos of New York's Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip and banks in Washington as potential targets.



The 44-minute clip also showcases rocket-propelled grenade launchers, shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles, video-equipped guided missiles, drones and a remote-controlled vehicle that can place explosive devices under military vehicles.