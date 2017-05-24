British Police Hunting Down Terrorist 'Network' Behind Manchester Bombing

British security forces raided an apartment building Wednesday in central Manchester as they investigated "a network" of people allegedly behind Monday's bombing.

Hundreds of soldiers were sent to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, Salman Abedi, "likely" did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded over a hundred at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester.

Rudd said he Abedi had been known to security forces "up to a point."

Abedi detonated a device at the end of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande, a concert attended by many young girls.

Bethany Keeling was near the exit when the bomb went off.

"I saw a flash, like an explosion flash," Keeling said. "I grabbed my friend's hand and we just ran. But we looked and we could see the bodies on the floor."

The bomber was born in Britain to immigrants from Libya. Abedi grew up in Manchester and even attended a local university.

Police blew the door off his Manchester home Tuesday just miles from the concert arena looking for evidence, including his phone and computer.

Many of the victims of the attack were young. The youngest victim was Saffie Roussos, just 8 years old.

Another victim was 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, whose uncle stood at the hospital doors showing everyone her picture and hoping to find her, before learning of her death.

Manchester health officials say 119 people sought medical treatment at the city's hospitals after the attack, and 64 were hospitalized.

Health official Jon Rouse said, "Of those, approximately 20 are receiving critical care, that means very urgent care, at the present time."

And some are still missing, like Martyn Hett, who was separated from his friends at the end of the show, and mother Wendy Fawell, who hasn't been seen since the concert.

The terror threat level in Britain has been raised to "critical," as Prime Minister Theresa May warned that another attack "may be imminent."

Reaction to the attack has ranged from defiance to calls for unity with some even suggesting the British should just get used to being attacked unless things change.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Leiberman weighed in, saying terrorism is unlikely to stop in Europe because of its "politically correct" character, and that every bombing in Europe leads to a lot of talk, but little action.