Can Trump Mend Fences with Global Alliances He Once Derided as 'Obsolete'?

President Donald Trump is in Belgium Thursday, a city he once called a "hellhole," meeting with leaders of the European Union and NATO allies.

The president was critical of both organizations during his run for the White House, panning them as being "obsolete." Then-candidate Trump praised Britain's vote to pull out of the EU and speculated about pulling out of NATO if members don't start paying their fair share.

Since becoming president, however, Trump has softened his tone, calling the EU "wonderful" and saying a strong Europe is important to him and the United States.

Nevertheless, he's made it clear he still expects NATO members to increase their contribution to the defense alliance.

"I think you can expect the president to be very tough on them, saying, 'Look the U.S. is spending 4 percent. We're doing a lot,'" Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Air Force One.

The U.S. also expects NATO to join the 68-nation coalition fighting ISIS, especially in the wake of Monday's deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

On Thursday morning, Trump met with European Council president Donald Tusk. While there was agreement on the need to combat terrorism, differences on other issues persist.

"Some issues remain open, like climate and trade. And I am not 100 percent sure that we can say today – 'we' means Mr. President and myself – that we have a common position, common opinions about Russia," Tusk said following his meeting with Trump.

"The greatest task today is the consolidation of the whole free world around those values," he said.

Trump is scheduled to depart Brussels late Thursday for the final leg of his overseas trip, a two-day stay in Sicily for G-7 meetings.