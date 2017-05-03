Christian Couple Stands Their Ground, Refuses to Bake Gay Wedding Cakes

The cake battle continues to wage on as a Christian baker is under fire again for declining to bake a cake for a gay wedding.

Christianity Today reports that the McArthurs, who own Ashers Baking Co. in Ireland, refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple's engagement party. The couple plan to have a marriage ceremony later this year and ordered a cake with the wording: 'Gay marriage rocks! Happy engagement, Andy and Joe! Lots of love xxx.'"

The order was declined the next day.

'My gut instinct told me the cake was refused because it celebrated gay marriage," said Grainne McCann, a friend of the couple. "I can't imagine something like this happening. I'm staggered that Ashers wouldn't make the cake."

This isn't the first time the first time the McArthurs were accused of discrimination. They were found guilty of discrimination weeks ago by an Ireland court for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.

"We're continuing to hold to the stand that we took originally because we believe it's biblical, we believe it's what God would want us to do, and we also think that if we do cave in to the Equality Commission, at this point it'll put pressure on other citizens who are defending their view of traditional marriage," Daniel Mcarthur, general manager of Asher's Baking Company, said.