Current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Claims a Second Term

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani trounced a hard-line challenger to secure re-election Saturday, saying his country seeks peace and friendship as it pursues a "path of coexistence and interaction with the world."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a televised speech after he won the election, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Rouhani says that the message of Friday's election that gave him another four-year term is one of Iran living in peace and friendship with the world. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Friday's election was widely seen as a referendum on the 68-year-old cleric's push for greater freedom at home and outreach to the wider world, which culminated in the completion of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal that hard-liners initially opposed.

The nuclear deal won Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits on its contested nuclear program. But Iran continues to suffer from high unemployment and a dearth of foreign investment, putting pressure on Rouhani to show he can do more to turn the sluggish economy around.

Rouhani highlighted his desire for further outreach — and with it, the prospect of creating jobs through outside investment — in his victory speech.

"Today, Iran — prouder than ever — is ready to promote its relations with the world based on mutual respect and national interests," he said in a televised addressed flanked by photos of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his predecessor, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's 1979 revolution.

Iran "is not ready to accept humiliation and threat," he continued. "This is the most important message that our nation expects to be heard by all — particularly world powers."

Rouhani secured a commanding 57 percent of the vote in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls. His nearest rival in the four-man race, hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, won 38 percent of the vote, according to official tallies that covered more than 99 percent of votes cast.

