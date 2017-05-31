Enormous Explosion Rocks Kabul Killing 80, Wounding Hundreds

A suicide bombing rocked the capital of Afghanistan Wednesday morning, killing at least 80 people in a massive explosion in the heart of Kabul.

At least 350 people are seriously hurt and most of the victims are civilians, including women and children.

The bomb went off during rush hour in a highly secure diplomatic area. Numerous embassies were damaged, including Japan's, Turkey's, and India's. The neighborhood had been considered one of the safest areas in the city.

The attack has left a scene of chaos and destruction and is being considered one of the worst the city has ever seen.

The BBC says a driver for the broadcaster was killed and four of its journalists were injured in the massive car bombing.

The Afghan Taliban are denying any involvement and no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Even though the Taliban claim they are only waging war against the Kabul government and foreign forces in Afghanistan, most of the casualties of their attacks have been civilians.