Good Samaritans Rescue Suicidal Man from Jumping to His Death

A group of strangers recently extended arms of compassion to a man who wanted to end his life.

The man was standing on the edge of the Golders Green bridge in North London in an attempt to commit suicide.

When passers-by saw the man they sprang into action.

They reached through bars on the bridge, grabbed the man and secured ropes around his waist to prevent him from jumping.

"There were quite a few gasps and shocked faces, but a lot of people did not actually realize what was going on until it was pointed out to them," one eyewitness told The Mirror.

One man appeared to grip the man's belt, while another held his arms around his neck. A third man tightly held his legs.

The small crowd gathered around the man and refused to let him go, holding him for two solid hours until an emergency crew arrived.

Firefighters reportedly used a hydraulic lift to finally lower the man to safety. He was later admitted to a mental health facility.