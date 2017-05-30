ISIS Hoping to Ramp Up Attacks, Have a Bloody Ramadan

After the Manchester attack, President Trump branded them "evil losers" while Evangelist Franklin Graham warned them that "Hell awaits," but the Islamic State has no intention of going quietly.

European security services are bracing for more attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began Saturday, the London Telegraph reported.

A massive bombing by the Islamic in central Baghdad and a rush hour car bomb in another downtown area killed at least 31 people on Tuesday . Later in the day, bombings in Baghdad killed seven more people.

The Islamic State is calling on Muslims to launch an "all-out war" on "infidels" in the West, saying, "Muslim brothers in Europe who can't reach the Islamic State lands, attack them in their homes, their markets, their roads and their forums... go forth and may you get a great reward or martyrdom in Ramadan."

ISIS took credit for the Manchester bombing that killed 22 mostly teenagers and children and urged Muslims, "Do not despise the work (of terrorism)."

Ramadan is a 30-day period of fasting and reflection for Muslims and has seen a sharp rise in terror attacks in recent years.

Graham said, "It is my prayer that Muslims around the world will come to know the truth and put their faith in Jesus Christ and Him alone."