Ivanka Trump Praises Young Saudis' Work Ethic, Says They "Build a Future" of Peace

Accompanying her father on his trip to Saudi Arabia, Ivanka Trump, a White House advisor, praised the young entrepreneurs of the country.

She expressed her hope for a positive change the new generation could bring at Tweeps2017, a forum for social media, specifically Twitter.

"Ultimately, this young generation, across the Muslim and Arab world, is a generation that can build a future of tolerance, of hope, and of peace," she said.

"We saw that today when more than 50 leaders of Arab and Muslim countries, joined my father to express optimism and unity."

Ivanka took time to talk about how the platform is a "powerful tool" that "empowers people."

"And this generation, that will have their voices hear, that will convene via social media to elevate their message, can do so much in achieving that goal," she said.

She also praised their work ethic, especially the efficient way the country constructed the Center for Global Terrorism.

"We saw that it was built in 30 days. Thirty days. That is entrepreneurialism," she said.

"And I may need to borrow those contractors for our next construction project," she also said.