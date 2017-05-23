Jerusalem Is Trending: 5 Reasons Why Trump's Trip Makes Christians Happy

President Trump's historic trip to the Middle East has many on social media praising his decision to visit Israel on his first foreign trip as president.

For example, #Jerusalem has been trending on Twitter, with nearly 90,000 tweets about the city.

"Wow! #MyPresident is the FIRST sitting #POTUS to visit and pray at #Jerusalem's #WesternWall!" wrote Just A Navy Wife @justanavywife.

Mrdjspaz wrote, "#Trump is the first US Sitting President to visit the Western Wall in #Jerusalem bringing with him a message of Peace #POTUSAbroad #MAGA."

And David Weissman tweeted, @realDonaldTrump you always supported #Israel, this American supports you. I welcome you to my home of #Jerusalem.

5 Reasons Why Christians Are Happy with Trump's Israel Trip

During his speech at the Israel Museum Tuesday, President Trump pledged that his administration will always stand with Israel.

Throughout the speech, which received multiple standing ovations, Mr. Trump shared his heart for Israel and referenced themes related to faith and Christianity.

We've highlighted five reasons from his speech that many Christians and those who stand with Israel are sure to applaud as well:

First, he supported Jewish ties to Jerusalem.

"Jerusalem is a sacred city. Its beauty, splendor and heritage are like no other place on earth. What a heritage. The ties of the Jewish people to this Holy Land are ancient and eternal. They date back thousands of years, including the reign of King David whose star now flies proudly on Israel's white and blue flag," he said.

Second, the fact that the president visited the Western Wall is huge, but he did more than just stand for a photo-op. He said a prayer and left a slip of paper there. His visit to the church of the Holy Sepulchre, the site where some believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, is also significant.

"Yesterday, I visited the Western Wall, and marveled at the monument to God's presence and man's perseverance – I was humbled to place my hand upon the wall and to pray in that holy space for wisdom from God. I also visited and prayed at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, a site revered by Christians throughout the world."

Third, he talked about the Jewish temples which many people would like to rebuild in Jerusalem.

"This museum where we are gathered today tells the story of that spirit - from the two Holy Temples, to the glorious heights of Masada, we see an incredible story of faith and perseverance. That faith is what inspired Jews to believe in their destiny, to overcome their despair, and to build here a future that others dared not to dream."

Fourth, he also said, "This city, like no other place in the world, reveals the longing of the human heart – to know and worship God."

Finally, his strong, unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish people was loud and clear.

"I stand in awe of the accomplishments of the Jewish People, and I make this promise to you: My Administration will always stand with Israel."