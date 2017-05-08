Macron Wallops Le Pen: What It Means for the EU and the Fight Against Terrorism

At just 39, Emmanuel Macron has now become France's youngest leader since Napoleon, walloping the right-wing Marine Le Pen of the National Front with 66 percent of the vote.

Macron is a globalist, a progressive, and pro-European Union. His opponents say he is too soft on terrorism and that he is the last person France needs to lead it during these dangerous times.



In a bout of post-election euphoria, Macron actually promised to unite France, which, for a French president, is like trying herd cats. Voters interviewed on the streets of Paris this morning seemed as divided as ever over the future direction of the country.

But Le Pen was magnanimous in defeat, telling her supporters, "I called Mr. Macron to congratulate him on being elected and I believe in the main interest of the country and therefore I wish success to him."

Le Pen's National Front announced it would rebrand and change its name, in order to "...be able to represent a wider scope of sovereignty, leaders and movements around patriotic ideas," said National Front Campaign Coordinator, Jean Messiha.

The European establishment and media, who help prop up the European Union, breathed a collective sigh of relief that the nationalist Le Pen went down in flames.

But this could still be a bad year for the EU: Italian elections could see an anti-Euro movement become the biggest party and Greek finances could damage the value of the Euro.

Macron has promised to reform the sick French economy. But reform attempts in France are usually met with burning barricades.

Here in the U.S., President Trump is weighing in on the French vote.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" Trump tweeted.

But President Trump's main focus in coming days will be elsewhere. He has more work ahead on a key economic issue – trying to reform health care.

After last week's victory in the House on a bill that would replace Obamacare, now the Senate will weigh in, and likely come up with a very different version.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said, "We're starting from scratch. We're going to draft our own bill."