#MissingInManchester: Parents Desperately Search for Missing Children

05-23-2017
manchestermumbbc

The suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert Monday evening in Manchester, England has parents and family members frantically searching for their missing loved ones. 

Charlotte Campbell has not heard from her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia, since yesterday at 5:00 pm. 

"She was at the concert, she'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go," Charlotte said.

"She was with her friend Adam - Adam was found. He's in hospital, but Olivia has not been found yet."

Watch the mother's plea for help here: 

She said she has been at home calling everyone she knows, including hospitals, police and all the places the children have been taken. 

"Her phone is dead. Her father is out looking for her. There are so many people out there looking for her. If anyone sees her, contact me. Give her your phone and let her ring me. I just want her home," she said. 

Two other young teens are also missing. 

Family and friends of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, are putting their pictures on Twitter and begging for tips as to where they are. 

Rutherford's brother, Scott tweeted: 

 

 

29-year-old Martyn Hett from Stockport is also missing. His brother posted a picture of him asking for help and for people to contact him if they have seen him.  

 

 

The hastag #MissinginManchester can be seen all over Twitter.

