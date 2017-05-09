More Boots on the Ground? Trump Advisors Shift Afghan Strategy

President Donald Trump's senior military and foreign policy advisers are proposing a major shift in strategy in Afghanistan that would put more boots on the ground, according to reports.

The new plan calls for expanding the U.S. military's role to push a resurgent Taliban back to the negotiating table, according to U.S. officials.

The plan stems from President Trump wanting better security in Afghanistan and to "start winning" again.

The new strategy, which is also backed by top cabinet officials, would authorize the Pentagon, not the White House, to set troop numbers in Afghanistan and give the military broader authority to use airstrikes to target Taliban militants.

This would also get rid of former President Barack Obama's restrictions that limited the U.S. military advisers on the battlefield.

So far, the plan includes increasing an existing force of 8,400 by 3,000 troops. Additional troops and aid spending would add to the fiscal toll of a war that already costs $23 billion a year.

Trump is expected to make his decision before a May 25 NATO summit in Brussels that he plans on attending.