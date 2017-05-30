Muslim Population to Surpass Christian Population This Century?

Islam is the world's second-largest religion, after Christianity. But according to a new Pew Research study, Islam is the world's fastest-growing religion.

That means if current trends continue, the number of Muslims is projected exceed the number of Christians by the end of the century.

The Muslim population in Europe is also growing and it's projected that by 2050, 10 percent of all Europeans will be Muslims.

The Islamic religion is currently at the forefront of the political debate in many countries because of ISIS and other extremists groups that perform acts of violence in the name of Islam.

In the U.S., there were about 3.3 million Muslims in 2015, roughly one percent of the American population.

That number is projected to rise to 2.1 percent by the year 2050.

There are two major factors behind the rapid growth of Islam, according to the study. The first is that Muslims typically have more children than those who make up other religious groups.

Migration is also helping to increase the Muslim population in certain regions.

Muslims in the U.S. are roughly as religious as U.S. Christians, according to the study, although that means they're less religious than Muslims in most other nations.

A majority of Americans view Muslims more warmly than a few years ago. On a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 reflects the coldest, Americans gave Muslims an average rating of 48 degrees. That's up from 40 degrees in 2014.

Their rating is still lower than that of the seven other religious groups mentioned in the survey: Jews, Catholics, mainline Protestants, evangelical Christians, Buddhists, Hindus and Mormons.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to be concerned about extremism in the name of Islam (67% vs. 40%).

The survey shows that a majority of the Muslim population is also concerned about extremism and have an unfavorable view of ISIS. Lebanon had the least favorable view of the Islamic State, with virtually all respondents feeling negatively.

A majority of Muslims in Pakistan (62 percent) did not want to offer an opinion.