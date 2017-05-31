Nothing Short of a Miracle: Newborn Baby 'Walks' Moments After Birth

A newborn baby from Brazil is ahead of her time – she was already trying to walk shortly after she was born in the hospital.

The baby shocked nurses as she started to move her legs in a walking motion.

The surprising moment was captured on video and loaded to social media Friday, stunning viewers who say the young child's movement is nothing short of a miracle.

The nurse who is holding the child in the video can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!"

Another person said, "Wait let me film this."

The nurse in the video said she had been trying to give the baby a bath, but the child just wanted to get up and walk.

The child refused to lie down on her front, and instead pushed up onto her legs and tried to walk.

"Heavens above. If you told people what has just happened no one would believe it unless they saw it with their own eyes," the nurse said.

The video has already reached 50 million views and 1.3 million shares on Facebook.