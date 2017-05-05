Now She Can Run: Schoolmates Cheer Little Girl's New Running Blade

It's caught on video--the joy of school children in England as seven-year-old Anu shows off her new pink prosthetic blade which allows her to run.

A BBC Midlands Today clip shows Anu's friends rushing over as she enters her school playground, excitedly wearing her sports prosthetic. Anu's right leg was amputated shortly after she was born.

"Is that your new pink leg" one little girl asks. Another friend says "wow" and then the children can be seen running around the playground together.

Anu is one of 500 children with amputated legs in England who have received the custom-made prosthetics which allow them to run or swim.

The Telegraph reports that the running blades are possible thanks to a $1.9M "funding injection" from the National Health Service (NHS). The bad news--they only last for two years.

In addition to the 500 sports prosthetics, the NHS is supporting research into new forms of prosthetics such as 3D printed limbs.

Normally, the NHS only pays for limbs that allow adults and children to walk and not run.