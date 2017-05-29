President Trump Uses Ramadan Statement to Blast 'Barbaric' Terrorism

Millions of followers of Islam began celebrating Ramadan around the world Friday, and while President Donald Trump wished "all Muslims a joyful Ramadan," he did not mince words in also addressing the problem of Islamic terrorism.

"At its core, the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict," the president said in a statement he issued on the Muslim time of fasting.

In a bold move, Trump then pointed out that this month of Ramadan was kicked off with acts of terrorism. Those attacks were carried out by the Islamic State terror group and its supporters.

"This year, the holiday begins as the world mourns the innocent victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt," he said. "Such acts only steel our resolve to defeat the terrorists and their perverted ideology."

Trump went on to reference his address before the Arab-Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, recounting his message of how the U.S. will "stand with our partners" in the fight against terrorism.

"On my recent visit to Saudi Arabia, I had the honor of meeting with the leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations," he said in the Ramadan statement. "There, in the land of the two holiest sites in the Muslim world, we gathered to deliver together an emphatic message of partnership for the sake of peace, security, and prosperity for our countries and for the world."



"I reiterate my message delivered in Riyadh: America will always stand with our partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it," Trump continued.

"During this month of Ramadan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace."