Prime Minister Theresa May Opens Up, Says Christian Faith Helped Her Cope With Infertility

Women worldwide will be celebrating Mother's Day with cards, flowers, and love from their children, but for some women, the day is a painful one.

It can be a reminder of the constant struggle with infertility, miscarriages, or broken relationships with their children.

Prime Minster Theresa May told BBC1's One Show that her battle with infertility often cast a shadow over the day, but said her Christian faith helped her to cope.

"It is impossible to answer the question about how I would have been had I done (had children). It has been very sad, it just turned out not to be possible for us," she said of her relationship with longtime husband, Philip.

"Of course we are not the only couple who finds themselves in that situation and when you do, I suppose you just get on with life and you know we have got nephews and nieces," she added.

Infertility affects about 48.5 million couples worldwide, according to World Health Organization.

May said that her inability to have children has not caused her to lose her faith.

"It's difficult to explain in simple words but actually the faith was there and did provide support for me through those difficult times," she said."It was also about the lesson I had learned from my parents again, which is whatever circumstances you are in as I said you get on and do your best."

"Things happen, sometimes people face horrendous changes in their life and horrendous tragedies – far beyond what we are talking about for me," May added.

