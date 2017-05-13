Report: North Korea Open to Talks with US 'Under The Right Conditions

North Korea is open to holding talks with the United States "under the right conditions," a senior diplomat told South Korean reporters Saturday.

North Korea's foreign ministry director for U.S. affairs, Choe Son Hui, made the comment on her way to Pyongyang after attending a conference with U.S. scholars in Norway, according to South Korea's Yon hap news agency.



"We'll have dialogue if the conditions are there," she said.

Hui did not elaborate on North Korea's specific conditions, but her comments indicate the possibility of the North and the U.S. working together to negotiate, a move that fell apart in 2008 when both countries attended a six-nation talk over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.



When asked if North Korea was also preparing talks with the new government of South Korea, under liberal president Moon Jae-in, Hui said "We'll see", the New York Post reported.



President Donald Trump opened the door this month to talks, saying he would be "honored" to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



In late April he warned that a major conflict with North Korea was possible, but told Reuters he would prefer a diplomatic outcome.



"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump said. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that."



Hui met with former U.S. officials and scholars in Norway for what are known as "track 2" talks, the Associated Press reported.

The talks cover a range of nuclear, security and bilateral issues and it serves as an informal opportunity for the two sides to exchange opinions and concerns.



