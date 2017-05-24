'RIP My Darling': Desperate Searches for Manchester Missing End in Tragic Letdown

It was the news Charlotte Campbell was dreading to share. Her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia Campbell-Harvey, was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester when the terrorist attack took place.

Charlotte Campbell took to social media immediately after the explosion appealing online for news of Olivia after the family failed to reach her on the phone or locate her following the attack.

Campbell told British broadcaster ITN that she had all kinds of scenarios running through her head about what could have happened to her daughter.

She said she had "every possible scenario" going through her head.

"That she's just going to walk through this door any minute like she's not even known what's going on, that she is in a hospital somewhere, wanting me, but no one can get hold of me because they don't know who she is, or that she is dead, cause I just don't know," Campbell said.

Sadly, early this morning, she told the news on Facebook, that her daughter had died in the terror attack.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," Charlotte wrote in Facebook post.

At last count, her post was shared more than 42,000 times with equally as many sending heart-felt condolences to the family.

"I'm so sorry for your loss I didn't know her personally or any of the victims but she looks like a beautiful and lovely girl," wrote Shanoah.

"So sad that the worst news has come true," wrote Lisa. "Can't imagine your pain as a family."

Olivia attended Tottington High School. A school official there said they were "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" at the news of her passing.

Martyn Hett was from the Stockport area of Manchester. The 29-year-old worked for Rumpus PR as a digital manager since 2013.

my brother @martynhett was at the #manchester arena last night and hasn't checked in. if anyone has seen him in any way please contact me pic.twitter.com/Gu5w7cjyF0 — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 23, 2017

After hours of looking for him, his brother Dan Hett, twitted the devastating news: "They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken."

they found my brother last night. we are heartbroken. — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 24, 2017

On Martyn's Facebook page, scores of people left messages of condolences.

"You were a true light in this world, full of humour, laughter and wit," wrote his friend Julia. "My thoughts are with your family and friends. None of this makes any sense, but I hope your family know how much joy and happiness you bought to others, that is a very rare trait. You will be missed."

The bombing set off chaos at the 21,000-seat Manchester Arena, just as concert goers were starting to leave the stadium.

Hi i had such a good birthday i got to feed these cuties and some sea lions ! I also want to thank my mum for the best shoes everrr my lord i love them so muchi had such a good day with my friends and mum im super super happy thank u to everyone who has wished me happy birthday as well A post shared by georgina (@georgina.bethany) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

18-year-old Georgina Callander was the first victim to be named in the Manchester attack. She was about to leave the arena when the bomb went off.

@ArianaGrande SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW — gina today (@emiliesatwell) May 21, 2017

The day before the concert, she tweeted Ariana Grande saying, "SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW."

The teenager died with her mother at her bedside in hospital, according to a close friend.

Friends of Georgina, also known as Gina, described her as "a beautiful girl with the kindest heart and soul".

Close friend Sophie Marsh tweeted "To my beautiful best friend I hope you rest in peace my darling. I love you so much and will always miss you."

To my beautiful best friend I hope you rest in peace my darling I love you so much and will always miss you #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/4CNlkNxoC9 — Sophie (@Sophie_Jauregui) May 23, 2017

Marsh also paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing: "I watched you leave yesterday to go and see a concert that you had been looking forward to for ages, and now I don't know what to do but cry," Marsh wrote. "Never stop smiling love I'll always miss you"

The youngest of the Manchester victims was Saffie Rose Roussos. The 8-year-old went to the concert with her mother and sister, both of whom are still in the hospital.

A student at Tarleton Community school, Saffie was described by Chris Upton, the school's principal, as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word."

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," added Upton.

On Tuesday, thousands of people in Manchester turned up to pay their respects and to honor the victims of the attack.

People in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester.

And the scene was also played out around the world, as people expressed their sadness for the victims of the bomb attack.

NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Dark Tonight In Remembrance of the Manchester Attack Victims pic.twitter.com/utSctpf9Tr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 24, 2017

New York City's Empire State Building went dark in remembrance of the victims.

The lights on Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower were also switched off.

Dubai stands in solidarity with the UK tonight. Brilliant from the Burj Khalifa. What a powerful message. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZB0lweyAl — الكباش دبي DubaiRams (@DCFCdubai) May 23, 2017

One of the world's tallest buildings, the Burg Khalifa in Dubai, also stood in solidarity with Manchester.

Statement - Forensic post-mortems pic.twitter.com/CUZQW78JmT — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 24, 2017

In all, police have confirmed that 22 people were killed and around 120 others injured.

Among the other victims identified so far are:

John Atkinson

Megan Hurley

Alison Howe

Lisa Lees

Married couple Angelika and Marcin Klis

Kelly Brewster

Jane Tweddle-Taylor

Nell Jones