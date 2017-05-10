S. Korea's New President Heading for Friction with the US?

South Korea's newly elected president says he is open to visiting North Korea under the right conditions.

President Moon Jae-in made the announcement during his inauguration ceremony. His stance could create friction with officials in Washington.

The Trump administration has warned that "the era of strategic patience is over" when it comes to the growing nuclear threat from the communist regime of North Korea.

Moon also said he'll "sincerely negotiate" with the United States and China over the deployment of the US's THAAD missile-defense system that's unpopular with many South Koreans.

"I will further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance. On the other hand, I will seriously negotiate with the U.S. and China over the issue of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense). Solid national security comes from strong national defense power. I will make efforts to step up our self-defense powers. I will also devise a basis for resolving North Korean nuclear issues," said Jae-in.

The president did not offer any specifics on the plan.