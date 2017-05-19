Swedish Prosecutors Drop Rape Probe of WikiLeaks' Assange

After a seven-year legal stand-off, Swedish prosecutors say they're dropping their sexual assault investigation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange because all avenues to pursue it have been exhausted.

"This is a total victory for Julian Assange. He is now free to leave the embassy when he wants," Per E. Samuelsson, his lawyer in Sweden, told Swedish Radio.

"He is, of course, happy and relieved. He has been critical that it has lasted that long," Samuelsson said.

Assange is still wanted by British police for jumping bail in Britain in 2012.

He's taken refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since then to escape extradition to Sweden. Despite now being able to leave the embassy, his legal advisors say he won't be heading out anytime soon.

If he is arrested by British police he could ultimately be extradited to the U.S. for possible espionage charges linked to WikiLeaks publishing activities.

