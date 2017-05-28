THANK YOU: Student Accepted by Harvard Despite All Odds Against Him Credits Mom

Chinese mom Zou Hongyan is showing the world what the power of real dedication looks like.

Ding Ding, her son, was born with Cerebral Palsy. Now, he's been accepted into Harvard Law School according to the South China Morning Post.

"I never dared to dream of applying to Harvard," he said. "It was my mother who never stopped encouraging me to give it a try. Whenever I had any doubts, she would guide me forward."

Ding Ding was born with cerebral palsy after nearly dying during birth. He required vast amounts of care as a child.

Doctors told his mother that raising him would be difficult, and that he would probably be un-intelligent and disabled. She refused to give him up, even after her husband divorced her because she would not abandon her boy.

She was determined Ding Ding would live a meaningful life.

She worked multiple jobs to pay for expensive treatments. She cared for him constantly, massaging his limbs, and bringing him to rehabilitation sessions.

She also taught him how to overcome his own physical difficulties. She even helped him learn to use chopsticks.

"I didn't want him to feel ashamed about this physical problems," she said. "Because he had inferior abilities in many areas, I was quite strict on him to work hard to catch up where he had difficulties."

In 2011, Ding Ding graduated from Peking University's school of engineering with a degree in environmental science.

After acceptance into their international school of law, he was accepted by Harvard in 2016.