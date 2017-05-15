Twice in One Week: Trump's Travel Ban Goes Before Another Federal Appeals Court

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban goes before a federal appeals court for the second time in a week.

This time government lawyers will try to convince a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate the ban.

The 9th Circuit scheduled arguments Monday over Hawaii's lawsuit against the measure.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu blocked the revised ban. He claimed there was "significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus" in statements Trump made on the campaign trail.

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin agreed.

"Again, in this court, the president claims a nearly limitless power to make immigration policy that is all but immune from judicial review," Chin wrote to the 9th Circuit. "Again, he must be checked."

Lawyers for the Trump administration say the district court's decision is "fundamentally wrong." They also say the president's ban is well within his job to protect U.S. borders.

The travel ban would suspend the country's refugee program and temporarily put a stop on new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Last week, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over a Maryland judge's decision to freeze the ban.