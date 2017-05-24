What Melania Trump Did During Vatican Visit that Many Will Always Remember

Melania Trump has a big heart. The children of Bambino Gesu (Baby Jesus) pediatric hospital know that well.



During President Donald Trump's trip to the Vatican, the first lady visited the hospital.



She spent time talking to parents and painting with some of the patients.



The past trip has been one of courtesies and protocol. Melania Trump, praised for her a gracefully stoic expression, smiled continually, obviously relaxed, enjoying her time spent with the youth.

She later tweeted, "Thank you @bambinogesu for the heroic work you do. I ask that everyone keep these amazing children in your thoughts & prayers."

Thank you @bambinogesu for the heroic work you do. I ask that everyone keep these amazing children in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/UfVAc9lXv2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

Hospital staff gave her a bouquet of flowers to show their appreciation.



Before leaving, she wrote "Great visiting you. Stay strong and positive. Much love, Melania Trump," in the hospital's guest book.

Her trip to the hospital was just a brief one, but showed the first lady sincerely cares for others, especially those whose voices often go unheard.

The visit was just a blink in the president and first lady's historic trip but it won't soon be forgotten by the children at Bambino Gesu.