Why Won't the United States Strike North Korea First?

We've seen the headlines of weapons tests and the fake but provocative videos by North Korea. The videos show nuclear missiles destroying what appears to be Washington, D.C., the Pentagon and the White House.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, claims his regime can strike the United States with a nuclear weapon. So what's stopping the United States from taking action?



"What is most important to us are the interest and the lives of our allies and friends and not necessarily solving North Korea," explained Retired Lt. General 'Chip' Gregson, served as an assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration.

Gregson agrees with the Pentagon's decision to take the approach of deploying military assets, like the anti-missile defense system, known as THAAD, to the region.

But he adds that it may require sending a stronger message, like putting nuclear weapons back on the Korean Peninsula.



"No defense is perfect," Gregson acknowledged. "So we do need to make sure that we have a deterrent capability beyond just a robust defense."



Retired Air Force officer Carl Baker said, "I think every administration starts off by saying all options are on the table. But when you look at our equities and interest are in that region it goes beyond simple eliminating North Korea."

Baker says with Pyongyang's nuclear weapons getting more sophisticated, it would be difficult to swiftly knock out the entire program.

He believes North Korea would retaliate against any U.S. strike by going after South Korea's capital city, Seoul, and the 25 million people in the area.

A State Department spokesperson told CBN News, "Together with the international community, we will hold Kim Jong Un accountable for his dangerous and reckless actions and serious human rights abuses though a robust international campaign."

That effort includes China, but Baker admits that while China might influence a relationship, it can't necessarily control North Korea's actions.

"They aren't happy North Korea is developing nuclear weapons either. But their primary equity is stability on the peninsula," Baker said.



With roughly 85 percent of North Korea's external trade being with China, many believe choking off that relationship is the only thing that can be done at this point.

However, top military officials told CBN News substantial military forces are near North Korea. Defense officials say they are there for reassurance.