At Least 50 Dead in Suicide Mosque Bombing in Nigeria

A teenage suicide bomber killed at least 50 people in Nigeria Tuesday.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar told The Associated Press they were "still trying to ascertain the number of injured because they are in various hospitals."

The young man detonated his explosives while mingling with people who were attending prayers at a mosque.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing in Mubi town in Adamawa state, authorities suspect it is the work of Boko Haram.

The group is based in the neighboring Borno state and has been blamed for a number of similar attacks over the years.

The extremist group has increasingly been using teenagers or young women as bombers, many of whom have been abducted.

Authorities are calling this attack one of the region's deadliest in years.

Boko Haram has been blamed for more than 20,000 deaths during its nearly decade-old uprising.

It has also displaced millions of people, creating a vast humanitarian crisis.

