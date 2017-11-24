Egypt Militants Attack Mosque in Sinai, at Least 155 Dead

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) - Militants bombed a mosque and fired on worshippers in the volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers, Egyptian officials said, leaving at least 155 people dead.

Three police officers said the extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

They said men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshippers inside the mosque during the sermon.

Victims were being transferred to local hospitals, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Ministry of Health spokesman Khaled Mujahid said the militants set off a bomb during the attack, and that 75 casualties had been transferred to hospital. His comments were published on the website of state-run newspaper al-Ahram.

