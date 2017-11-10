First Lady Melania Trump Visits Great Wall, President Trump Pushes 'America First' in Vietnam

First Lady Melania Trump visited the Great Wall of China at Mutianyu Friday.

She rode a cable car to a watchtower, signed a guest book and strolled along a stretch of the wall for about half an hour with aides and security officers.

Melania also enjoyed another famous part of Chinese culture, visiting the Beijing Zoo to check out the pandas.

The first lady had stayed in China as President Trump flew to Da Nang, Vietnam to participate in the APEC summit, a regional economic and security conference.

"Today, I am here to offer a renewed partnership with America, to work together to strengthen the bonds of friendship and commerce between all of the nations of the Indo-Pacific and together to promote our prosperity and security," Trump said.

Trump also reiterated that he would put America first when it comes to international trade relations.

"From this day forward we will compete on a fair and equal basis. We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first the same way that I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first," he said.

"The United States is prepared to work with each of the leaders in this room today to achieve mutually beneficial commerce that is in the interests of both your countries and mine. That is the message I am here to deliver."

Meanwhile, the first lady plans to return to Washington after stopping in Alaska to visit military troops.