Indonesia Volcano Forces Mass Evacuation, Airport Shutdown

An erupting volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali has led authorities to order a mass evacuation.



The danger zone around Mount Agung has expanded and the volcano forced island leaders to close the international airport.



Now, tens of thousands of travelers are stranded.

"We now have to find a hotel and spend more of our money that they're not going to cover us for when we get home unfortunately," Canadian tourist Brandon Olsen said.

Mount Agung released white and dark gray ash about 9,800 feet into the atmosphere since the volcano erupted over the weekend.

Videos released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency show a mudflow of volcanic debris and water, known as lahar, moving down the Mt. Agun's slope.

The agency increased the alert to the highest level Monday and said a bigger eruption could happen.



Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news press in Jakarta that the danger zone affects around 90,000 to 100,000 people in 22 villages.

He said about 40,000 people have evacuated but others have not left because they feel safe or don't want to abandon their livestock.

"Authorities will comb the area to persuade them," he said. "If needed we will forcibly evacuate them." About 25,000 people were already living in evacuation centers after an increase in tremors from the mountain in September sparked an evacuation.

