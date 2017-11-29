Retired General: Navy Should Shoot Down North Korean Missiles

As President Trump prepares to levy more sanctions on North Korea after it tested a new intercontinental missile, a retired U.S. general says American warships should be stationed off the coast to destroy any more missiles launched by the rogue regime.

North Korea said the missile it launched on Tuesday is a new, nuclear-capable weapon, that could reach the entire continental U.S.

"Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the latest provocative actions of North Korea," President Trump tweeted. "Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!"

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the administration is considering a wide range of additional U.S. sanctions to impose on the authoritarian regime.

Lt. Gen. Jay Garner (U.S. Army-Ret.) says it is time to ramp up the military pressure on the reclusive regime.

"What I would like to see us do is put one or more Aegis cruisers on both sides of the {Korean} peninsula and engage those missiles as they are launched," Garner told CBN News.

This latest test, the 18th one this year, traveled the highest and longest distance so far.

North Korea claims the missile, called the Hwasong-15, could be armed with a "super-large heavy nuclear warhead" and is capable of striking the entire U.S. mainland.

Garner says the United States must send North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un a clear warning that such continued provocations will be met with serious consequences.

"We have got to tell Kim Jong Un that we are not going to allow him to deploy anymore missiles or test new missiles, you are not going to be a nuclear country," Garner said.

Garner says the repercussions of not responding could be devastating.

"If he {Kim Jong Un} gets a missile with a nuclear warhead on it, he will use it," Garner warned. "The whole country is unstable."

As expected, the missile test drew praise on the streets of North Korea's capital city.

"I'm very confident," said Kim Chol Min, a resident of Pyongyang. "I think that the success of the Hwasong-15 launch, after the test of the ICBM Hwasong-14, shows America and the whole world how strong our military power is."

Experts say Pyongyang's continued testing of long-range missiles shows the regime is determined to make significant strides in building weapons that can hit the United States.

"It really makes me feel proud and confident about our Korean people," said Kim Song Hae, another Pyongyang resident. "I want to congratulate the national defense scientists and technicians who made this test launch work."

The North Korean government released a statement saying that Kim Jong Un has "declared with pride" that the country has achieved its goal of becoming a "rocket power."