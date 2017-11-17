Sweden Blocks Christian Refugee Aideen Strandsson from a Job as She Faces Dangerous Deportation

An Iranian Christian actress whose asylum request was rejected by the Swedish government still faces deportation and cannot work to support herself.

Aideen Strandsson told CBN News that she was recently offered a job as a technology developer for the Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson. But she could not take the job because she is still an illegal resident in the eyes of the Swedish government.

Her appeal to the government for a temporary employment permit to allow her to work at Ericsson was rejected.

CBN News was first to report that Sweden had denied Strandsson's appeal for asylum as a Christian refugee from Islam, and had turned her case over to Swedish border police for eventual deportation to face the radical Islamic regime in Iran.

Experts say Strandsson faces certain prison and rape, and possibly death if Sweden sends her there.

Her deportation would be a clear violation of the Geneva Convention on Refugees.



Because of an international outcry after the CBN News story, the Hungarian government eventually learned of her case and announced on its official website that if Strandsson "seeks help in Hungary, the Hungarian State is ready to recognize the girl from Iran as a refugee..."



Strandsson has received offers of help from all over the world, but says she believes she should stay in Sweden because she has family there and because she feels it would be wrong to walk away from what she calls an "injustice."



Strandsson, who starred in film and TV in Iran, left Islam and became a Christian after having a dream about Jesus.

She came to Sweden in 2014 on a work visa and received a public baptism, and has already received threats from Muslims because of her conversion.

