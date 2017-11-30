U.S. Official: North Korea Will Be 'Utterly Destroyed' if it Keeps Pushing the World Toward War

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said North Korea will be "utterly destroyed" if it pushes the world closer to war.

"No one can doubt that this threat is growing. No one can doubt that the North Korean dictator is getting more aggressive in his obsession for nuclear power," Haley said

Haley issued the warning at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after the rogue nation tested a ballistic missile it claims can hit America.

She also called on all nations to cut off diplomatic ties with Kim Jong-Un's regime, limit commercial contact and expel North Korean workers from their countries. She addressed China directly, urging North Korea's strongest ally to cuff off its oil supply to to the north, a move that brought the country to the negotiating table in 1993.



Haley said China can cut off its oil supply or the U.S. will take the "oil situation into our own hands."