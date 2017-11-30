'We Cannot be Silent': Pastor TD Jakes Shines Spotlight on Modern-Day Slavery

Bishop T.D. Jakes is shining a spotlight on the current slave trade happening in Libya.

CNN released an investigative report last month which revealed migrants and refugees are being sold into slavery.

The news organization released footage of men being sold for $400 as farm laborers at a nighttime auction.

"For the price of $400 a person loses their dignity, their pride, and sometimes their life," Jakes said in an Instagram video.

Now, the Dallas megachurch pastor is asking people to speak out against slavery and human trafficking.

"The slave trade that is going on in Libya, and even globally, is an atrocity that has to STOP," he wrote on the same social media post. "We, as a people have to partner together to put an end to this horrific disregard for human life."

Jakes has joined a number of celebrities and human rights activists in calling for the end of the atrocity.

"Use YOUR voice (Social Media, your community, etc.) to raise awareness," Jakes continued. "Support organizations that give aid to countries from which migrants are fleeing. Contact your local officials and become an advocate in the fight against slavery & human trafficking."

It's estimated that between 400,000 and one million migrants may now be trapped in Libya.

"We have got to say something…we CANNOT be silent," Jakes added.