World Kindness Day Sparks Global Movement for Good

Today is World Kindness Day and people from around the globe are performing little acts of good to spread the love.

World Kindness Day was founded on November 13, 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of NGOs. Today, with the help of social media, people are sharing images and pictures of acts of kindness through the hashtag #WorldKindnessDay. It has no political or religious affiliation and simply has the goal of promoting kindness around the world - individually and among nations.

Here are just a few:

Today, I shared my umbrella with 2 strangers at the bus stop. What Act of Kindness will you do today? #WKD @kindnessday13 #kindnessmatters — Lisa Dawn (@lisadawnblog) November 13, 2015