Zimbabwe's Mugabe Ignores Deadline to Resign, Now Country Considers Impeachment

Zimbabwe's embattled President Robert Mugabe remains defiant, despite being under house arrest.

During a national address Sunday, the 93-year-old Mugabe refused to resign and insisted the military is still beholden to him as he officially remains their "commander-in-chief".

Opposition activists and the influential liberation war veterans association said there would be more demonstrations to pressure the world's oldest head of state to step down after 37 years in power.

Mugabe has brutally ruled the country since 1980 when Zimbabwe won independence from white majority rule.

"Your time is up," veterans association leader Chris Mutsvangwa said at a press conference. "You should have the dignity and decency to spare the country of further turmoil by simply announcing your departure immediately."

Military leaders prefer for Mugabe to resign to maintain a sense of legality.

The war veterans' association will go to court to argue that Mugabe is "derelict of his executive duty," Mutsvangwa said.

Amid the confusion, some people, who opening celebrated Mugabe's detention, are now cautious about discussing the situation.

Although many Zimbabweans are calling for his impeachment, some ruling party members said an impeachment process likely wouldn't lead to Mugabe's immediate resignation and could take days to complete.