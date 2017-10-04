Brazilian Museum Features Nude Man With 4-Year-Old Girl in Art Exhibit Performance

Activist Mommy Elizabeth Johnston is known for her take on the controversial issues of the day.

Her most recent rant comes against an art exhibit at a Brazilian museum that featured a fully nude man and allegedly encouraged participation from children.

In an article on her website, Johnston said she was contacted by a concerned mother who was outraged about the exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in San Paulo.

Click here to see the article. (Warning: Contains disturbing images)

She told CBN News, "A Brazilian mom emailed me about the story."

She said the mother wrote to her about the art exhibit and included pictures.

"The images she sent us, of little girls touching and holding hands with a grown, fully nude man, are highly disturbing, but the artist and the museum who hosted him simply brush the whole incident off as "art," Johnston said in the article.

A video of the exhibit seen online shows a little girl being encouraged to walking up to the man who is seen laying on his back.

The Daily Mail also reported on the controversial art exhibit.

The museum says the exhibit was not erotic and that the girl's parents gave her permission to take part.

"The performance was in a closed session for guests. The little girl was with her mother who is also an artist," the museum said of the incident, according to the Daily Mail. "Her daughter asked to enter the show after being given an explanation as to what it contained."

"The child wanted to participate and under her mother's guidance and supervision, she is seen on all fours going around the artist's naked body without showing any embarrassment or aversion," they continued.

"This work was authorized by the museum and is not about eroticism and does not include any erotic content," they added.

According to the Daily Mail, some are calling for charges against the artist and the museum saying the exhibit is "unacceptable, "pornography" and puts the "child at risk."

Johnston commented, "This is a global problem, and one that is nothing short of a demonic scheme to emasculate men, eliminate childhood, and destroy the family unit and with it, all virtue and morals."

"We are plunging into frightening times, but more than ever, we need to be the light of the world and reveal these evil happenings before it is too late," she said.