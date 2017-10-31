Daniel Kolenda Shares Boys Miraculous Healing Ahead of Reinhard Bonnke's Next African Crusade

Daniel Kolenda is CEO of Christ for All Nations, a ministry started by Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. CfAN is known for massive open-air evangelistic campaigns in some of the most dangerous, difficult and remote locations in the world.

Kolenda recently shared a testimony on Facebook from a woman in Cameroon who could no longer afford to take care of her disabled son.

"I had to carry him everywhere we went and the older he got, the heavier he was on my back," the mother said.

"It was almost impossible to work with him on my back all day. It was even more difficult when I needed to carry something else like laundry or things to sell in the market. I just couldn't take it anymore. I looked at (my son) in front of all of my neighbors and said, 'You have two choices: either walk or just die, because I am tired and I'm just done.'"

Only a day later, her neighbor told her about a crusade being held in town. She packed her son and joined the crowds gathered to hear Daniel Kolenda speak.

Kolenda prophesied over the crowd that strength was coming into their knees, back, and waist in Jesus name.

During that prayer, the mother realized she didn't feel her son holding onto her leg anymore. When she looked down she saw him standing on his own.

"I would back up a few steps and have him walk to me, I was in shock. We suffered for years and now he was suddenly healed," she said.

It was too much of a miracle for her not to share--so she went on stage.

Again the child walked.

Kolenda prayed, "Lord I thank you for this miracle, I thank you for healing my friend."

Christ for All Nations returns to Africa the first week of November for Bonnke's final Gospel crusade. Kolenda has been named as the successor to the world renowned evangelist.

